Coyle scored a power-play goal but it wasn't enough, as Toronto defeated Boston 3-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Monday.

Coyle capped off a five-goal second period with his second in as many games, cutting the deficit to one with 38 seconds left in the second period. Unfortunately for the visitors, that's as close as they would get, with neither team able to score over the final 20 minutes. Coyle will now look to make it three straight games with a goal when the teams reconvene for Game 4 on Wednesday.