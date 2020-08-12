Coyle scored a goal on two shots while adding two PIM and two hits Wednesday in a 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 1. He also won 10 of 13 (76.9 percent) faceoffs.

Coyle's goal, which put the Bruins ahead 2-1 early in the second period, was the game's most controversial moment. The puck was gloved out of the air by a Boston skater and Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek appeared to have smothered it, but it squirted free to Coyle, who sent it into the open net. After video review, it was determined that Mrazek had possession of the puck long enough to negate the potential Boston hand pass. Coyle was an important cog for the Bruins during the 2018-19 postseason, scoring nine goals and seven assists in 16 games.