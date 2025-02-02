Coyle scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Coyle stretched the Bruins' lead to 3-1 in the second period. The forward has three goals and three assists over his last nine outings for one of his longer productive stretches of the season. He remains in a middle-six role and has played on the wing lately, though he's still taking a decent share of faceoffs -- he was 6-for-15 at the dot Saturday. Overall, Coyle has 13 goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 80 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 54 appearances.