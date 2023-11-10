Coyle scored three goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

It's the first career hat trick for the 13-year veteran, and Coyle capped his night with an empty-netter that he initially tried to pass off to David Pastrnak, only for Pasta to send the puck right back to him. Coyle is thriving with his move into a top-six role, racking up five goals and 12 points in 13 games to begin the season, but his 22.7 percent shooting is a red flag that some regression in coming.