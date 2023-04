Coyle picked up a helper in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat to the Panthers in Game 5.

In the postseason, Coyle has produced one goal, one assist and 12 shots while also delivering 17 hits along the way. With both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (upper body) having missed time, Coyle has been asked to step into big roles, including anchoring a second line alongside Brad Marchand.