Coyle produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Coyle has five assists over his last eight games, and he's added a plus-2 rating in that span. The 30-year-old center helped out on a Craig Smith goal in the first period of Saturday's win. Coyle is up to 21 points, 66 shots on net, a plus-16 rating, 31 hits and 23 blocked shots through 39 outings as the Bruins' third-line center.