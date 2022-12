Coyle scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Coyle's scored in back-to-back games, and he has four points in his last three. The 30-year-old's goal Sunday served as insurance as the Bruins bounced back from Friday's loss in Arizona. The center is up to eight tallies, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 27 contests.