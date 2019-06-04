Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Goals in three straight
Coyle scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Despite the loss, Coyle remains hotter than a piston, with goals in three straight games. He's now racked up 16 postseason points in 21 games, incredible considering Coyle managed only 34 points during the regular season.
