Coyle scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Coyle scored in the first period and then helped set up Noel Acciari's empty-netter late in the third period. The two-point night brings Coyle to eight tallies and seven helpers in 20 postseason games. The trade-deadline acquisition from the Wild has done well for his hometown team, providing significant depth scoring from the third line.