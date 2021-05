Coyle (upper body) recorded two hits, two blocked shots and 15:08 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Coyle returned after a four-game absence and he played on the Bruins' third line. The 29-year-old disappointed with only 16 points in 51 outings during the regular season. He'll provide some physicality, but expectations should be tempered for his scoring output in the playoffs.