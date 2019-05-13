Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Helpers galore
Coyle collected a trio of assists in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in a 6-2 win over Carolina on Sunday.
The Bruins forward has found the scoresheet in three straight games, totalling five points over that span. The three helpers in Game 2 -- one of which came on a Boston power play -- move Coyle up to 12 points, through 15 playoff games.
