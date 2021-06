Coyle is slated to undergo an offseason knee procedure, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The report indicates that the procedure will address a knee issue that the forward played through this past season. Coyle, who logged six goals and 16 points in 51 regular-season contests, expects to be ready for training camp. Looking ahead to the 2021-21 campaign, the 29-year-old, who's under contract with Boston through 2025-26, is in line to reprise his role as the team's No. 3 center.