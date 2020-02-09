Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Lights lamp twice Saturday
Coyle scored two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
He opened and closed the scoring for the Bruins on the afternoon, with his second goal coming into an empty net. Coyle has been productive to begin 2020, racking up five goals and 11 points over his last 13 games.
