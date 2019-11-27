Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Locked up for six years
Coyle and the Bruins have agreed to a six-year contract extension at a $5.25 million AAV.
Boston seems to covet Coyle's ability to move up and down the lineup, and the versatile forward has produced a respectable five goals and nine assists through 24 games this season. This production comes on the heels of a six-point output in 21 games with Boston last season following a midseason trade from Minnesota. The 27-year-old forward is now locked up through the remainder of his prime.
