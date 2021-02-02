Coyle (upper body) had one shot and won seven of 13 faceoffs (53.8 percent) in Monday's win over Washington.
Coyle was right back in the lineup despite suffering an injury two days earlier against the Capitals. He had a quiet night in the rematch but was able to log just under 16 minutes of ice time. Coyle has produced two goals and two assists in nine games this season.
