Coyle is in line to work on a trio with Peter Cehlarik and David Krejci when the Bruins face Columbus on Tuesday, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

Injuries to Jake DeBrusk (foot) and Marcus Johansson (lung contusion) have opened up a top-six opportunity for Coyle, who finally logged his first point (through eight games) in a Boston uniform Sunday night against the Penguins. Coyle is definitely capable of picking up the scoring pace, however, and an opportunity to play with a quality playmaker like Krejci could help spark that.