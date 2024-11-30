Coyle scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Coyle snapped a four-game skid with his goal just 1:24 into the game. That was all the Bruins could muster against Tristan Jarry and the Penguins -- a concerning sign giving the visitors' myriad defensive struggles. The Bruins' offense hasn't been anything to write home about either, and that's been obvious with Coyle's own performance. He has five goals, one assist, 35 shots on net, 41 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 25 outings, and three of his five tallies have come on the power play.