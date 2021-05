Coyle (upper body) "should be back before long," according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins have three more regular-season games and it's unclear if Coyle will be available for any of them. Getting the versatile forward back in time for the playoffs is likely the team's priority. To date, Coyle has notched six goals and 16 points in 51 games, but the 29-year-old is certainly capable of picking up the pace in the postseason.