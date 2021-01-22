Coyle scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

It wasn't until 57 seconds into the third period of the team's fourth game of the season that the Bruins scored their first 5-on-5 goal, which was notched by Jack Studnicka. Just over a minute later, Coyle's tally tied the score at 2-2. With Coyle, who centered the Bruins' third line Thursday (along with Anders Bjork and Craig Smith) now on the board and the team's even-strength woes hopefully a thing of the past, look for the 28-year-old's scoring pace to pick up some. The fact that Coyle's been skating on Boston's second power-play unit of late should help in that regard.