Coyle recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Coyle hadn't recorded an assist since Nov. 7 versus the Flames, though he had five goals over 13 games between helpers. The 32-year-old center set up the second of Trent Frederic's tallies in this contest. Coyle is now at nine points, 42 shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances. He remains in a third-line role and will need to find more consistency to have any chance of moving up the lineup.