Coyle notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Coyle did the work to control the puck and then set up Brad Marchand's empty-net tally in the third period. The 31-year-old Coyle is up to three assists, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating through five contests. He's added seven hits, four blocked shots and eight PIM while working in a tougher defensive assignment on the third line, allowing rookie Matthew Poitras to receive more favorable matchups on the ice.