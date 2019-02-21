Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Officially in new threads
Coyle is officially a member of the Bruins after Wednesday's trade with the Wild for Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round draft pick.
This trade very well could take Coyle out of a top-six forward position in Boston, but the Bruins run the league's second-best power play at 26.5 percent, plus the Original Six club is 12 spots above the Wild in total offense for the season. As a result, Coyle could see a bit of a boost in offensive production; he's garnered 10 goals and 18 assists through 60 games this season.
