Coyle scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Coyle put up a goal, three assists and a plus-3 rating during the Bruins' three-game road trip through California. Both of his points Sunday came in the third period as head coach Jim Montgomery opted to rest some of his stars. Coyle has 10 goals, 13 helpers, 71 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and 25 blocked shots through 40 contests this season.