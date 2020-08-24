Coyle scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay to open the second round.

Coyle broke a scoreless tie with 68 seconds left in the second period, making a superb, chest-high deflection of a point shot while stationed at the bottom of the faceoff circle. Coyle, who also won five of nine faceoffs (55.9 percent), has three goals and an assist in his last six games. He had gone without a point in in his first four playoff games.