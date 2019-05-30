Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Opens scoring in Game 2 loss
Coyle led all Boston forwards in TOI (19:00) and also scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
With Boston enjoying a 5-on-4 man advantage, Coyle capitalized on a prime scoring opportunity from the high slot by blasting a quick shot by Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, off a nice pass from Jake DeBrusk. The power-play marker gives the Bruins forward 13 points through 19 postseason contests.
