Coyle (upper body) won't play Thursday night against the Rangers.

Coyle, who left Tuesday's game versus the Devils in the third period, is viewed as day-to-day in advance of Saturday's rematch against the Rangers. In his absence Thursday, look for Jake DeBrusk to move up to the Bruins' third line, while Karson Kuhlman works on the team's fourth line. Coyle's been held to six goals and 16 points in 51 games to date, but beyond his modest numbers, he's managed to contribute in other ways and with the benefit of a little puck luck, he could pick up the pace in the playoffs.