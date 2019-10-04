Play

Coyle collected an assist on the opening goal in Thursday's win over the Stars.

A late scratch to David Krejci forced Coyle up to the second-line center role, where he picked up his assist only a minute into the game. He picked up a shot of his own later in the game, but ended the night even in the plus-minus department after his giveaway led to the only Dallas goal of the game.

