Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Picks up helper
Coyle picked up an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
After a seven-game point drought in mid-December, Coyle has four points in his last four games. His offense is streaky, but with seven goals and 20 points in 39 games, he is still on pace for 42 points. That would tie for the second-best offensive output of his career.
