Coyle recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Coyle logged an assist on Brad Marchand's goal early in the second period before scoring a power-play goal later in the frame. It's the third multi-point game in the series for Coyle who now has two goals and four assists through the first six games. He'll look to stay hot as the Bruins head back to Carolina for Game 7.