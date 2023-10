Coyle recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Coyle picked up his second assist in three games this season when he helped out on a James van Riemsdyk tally in the first period. So far, Coyle's been confined to a third-line role, adding four shots on net, six hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. The 31-year-old forward will likely remain in the middle six unless top-line center Pavel Zacha gets hurt.