Coyle recorded two shorthanded assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

The 31-year-old center set up Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen for shorties in the first period. Coyle extended his point streak to 10 games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 15 points with a plus-12 rating, and while he'll cool down eventually his fantasy ceiling will remain strong in a top-six role for Boston.