Coyle recorded two shorthanded assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
The 31-year-old center set up Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen for shorties in the first period. Coyle extended his point streak to 10 games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 15 points with a plus-12 rating, and while he'll cool down eventually his fantasy ceiling will remain strong in a top-six role for Boston.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Records two-point night in victory•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Slides helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Riding seven-game point streak•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Big night on power play•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Snags helper in win•