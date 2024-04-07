Coyle scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.
His deflected home a Brad Marchand pass late in the second period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. Coyle has a modest three-game point streak going, and Saturday's tally was his 25th of the season -- the first time in his career he's reached that plateau. The 32-year-old center is also two points away from the first 60-point campaign of his career.
