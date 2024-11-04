Coyle scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Coyle has had a quiet start to 2024-25 -- this was just his second tally and point of the campaign. He went seven games without finding the scoresheet prior to Sunday, posting eight shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating in that span. The center has a total of 18 shots, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 13 appearances. He's hardly the only Bruin to struggle so far, which has allowed him to maintain a top-six role.