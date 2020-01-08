Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Productive game on PK
Coyle scored a short-handed goal and added an assist, also short-handed, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Nashville. He also had two shots and two PIM.
Coyle rounded out the scoring with his short-handed goal in the final minute of regulation, his second shorty of the season. He had also set up a Danton Heinen short-handed goal midway through the second period. Coyle's goal was just his second in his last 16 games. The 27-year-old has eight goals and 22 points in 44 contests on the season.
