Coyle notched two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Coyle helped out on second-period tallies by Derek Forbort (shorthanded) and Brandon Carlo. While Coyle has five points over his last eight outings, those contributions have come in just three games. The 30-year-old center is at 11 goals, 17 helpers, 95 shots on net, 44 hits, 39 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 51 contests as the Bruins' main third-line center.