Coyle provided an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Coyle's goal drought is up to eight games, but he has four assists and a plus-2 rating in that span. The center has taken just five shots on goal during the drought, limiting his chances to contribute. He's at 30 points, 98 shots on net, 49 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 57 outings, primarily in a third-line role.