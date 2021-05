Coyle (upper body) practiced Sunday, but coach Bruce Cassidy said he may not return before the end of the regular season, Eric Russo of NHL.com reports.

Cassidy stopped short of ruling Coyle out for Monday's game against the Islanders or Tuesday's tilt with Washington, but Boston may opt to take it easy with Coyle to ensure he's good to go for the playoffs. Cassidy added that Coyle will be ready to go for the postseason regardless of his status for the final two regular-season contests.