Coyle scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Coyle tallied at 16:14 of the second period, sparking a stretch of three goals in 1:39 for the Bruins to take control. The goal was Coyle's third of the year -- the 28-year-old also has a pair of assists and 24 shots on net in 16 outings. With David Krejci (lower body) out, Coyle worked in a second-line role. The more time Krejci misses, the longer Coyle will have to stake a claim to more playing time.