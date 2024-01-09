Coyle notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Coyle set up Brad Marchand's game-tying goal in the third period. The helper extended Coyle's point streak to seven games (four goals, five assists). The center slumped for six contests prior to getting his offense back on track, but he hasn't lost his top-six spot. The 31-year-old has 30 points, 74 shots on net, 46 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 39 appearances, putting him on pace for his first career 60-point campaign.