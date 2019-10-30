Coyle picked up a goal in his second-straight game in Tuesday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

Prior to Sunday's game, Coyle hadn't scored all year, now he has goals in two straight. It certainly helped that Coyle saw 5:13 on the power play on Tuesday, as the Bruins had eight opportunities with the man advantage. He also added seven shots on goal in the contest, making it 13 shots in the last two games for the center as the B's depth scoring has kicked into gear.