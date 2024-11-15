Coyle scored a goal, took three shots and recorded a hit in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

The Bruins looked drastically overmatched throughout this entire contest, but at least Coyle made his presence felt by notching his third goal of the campaign. That said, the center only has three goals and four points across 18 contests in 2024-25. His production has been minimal and doesn't warrant serious consideration for a roster spot, but it's worth noting he's more valuable in formats that reward physicality since he's also racked up 29 hits and 17 blocked shots.