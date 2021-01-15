Coyle saw 20:31 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.
Among the Bruins' forwards, only Brad Marchand (22:01) saw more ice time in the team's season opener. Though Coyle is Boston's third-line center, his fantasy cause is bolstered by the fact that he's seeing power-play duty (4:24 on Thursday). His projected linemates early on are Nick Ritchie and when healthy, Craig Smith (lower body).
