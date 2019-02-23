Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Set for debut with B's
Coyle will make his Bruins debut Saturday against the Blues, reportedly centering Peter Cehlarik and David Backes on the third line.
Coyle was traded from the Wild on Thursday for Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round draft pick. Coyle is certainly capable of playing center -- he was temporarily plugged into that spot when Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu sustained a season-ending concussion -- and we're also expecting Coyle to assume responsibilities on the No. 2 power-play unit. Boston runs the league's second-best power play at 26.5 percent, so consider streaming Coyle as a sneaky fantasy option with his new team.
