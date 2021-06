Coyle is set to undergo surgery to address an undisclosed injury, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The Bruins have yet to release an expected timetable for Coyle's recovery, so at this point it isn't clear if he's in danger of missing time at the start of next season. Coyle struggled to score this year, finishing the campaign with just 16 points in 51 games after racking up 37 points through 70 contests in 2019-20, so he'll be a risky prospect heading into next season's fantasy drafts.