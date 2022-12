Coyle supplied an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Coyle is up to nine goals, eight assists and a cushy plus-15 rating through 32 games. He isn't seeing much action on the power play, but the third-line pivot is a strong 5-on-5 contributor and the B's rely on him to help kill penalties. Coyle is the type of player you might consider pressing your luck on in DFS if you need to save virtual dollars for more prominent names.