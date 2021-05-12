Coyle (upper body) is expected to be ready for Saturday's Game 1 versus the Capitals, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Coyle missed the Bruins' last four regular-season games with the injury. Fantasy managers will want to check in ahead of Saturday's contest to confirm Coyle's status.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Regular-season return in doubt•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Not far from return•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Out Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Injured in Tuesday's contest•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Ends career-long goal drought•
-
Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Three helpers in last four games•