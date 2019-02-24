Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Shows skill in Boston debut
Coyle scored in the shootout for the Bruins in his Boston debut Saturday. The Bruins lost 2-1.
We like Coyle in Boston. There's something about breaking the frigid cold of a Minnesota winter to activate your touch. See if he is on the wire.
