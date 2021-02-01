Coyle (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup against Washington on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Coyle recorded two goals on 11 shots, two assists and five hits in his last five contests in which he logged 16:34 of ice time. The Massachusetts native figures to slot into a third-line center role and could rejoin the No. 2 power-play unit as well.