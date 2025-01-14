Coyle (illness) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Coyle was deemed a game-time decision earlier in the day but looks fine to play. The 32-year-old is likely to play in his usual third-line role. Oliver Wahlstrom is projected to come out of the lineup Tuesday while Matthew Poitras will also suit up after his call-up earlier in the day.