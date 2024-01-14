Coyle notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Coyle had been held off the scoresheet in two straight contests following his seven-game point streak. He made sure the slump didn't reach three, setting up a Brad Marchand tally in the first period. Coyle is enjoying a strong season in a top-six role. He's at 14 goals, 17 helpers, 84 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 42 outings overall.
